India eases customs procedures for exports to Bangladesh via inland waterways

“In case the RFID reader indicates the e-seal as tampered, such a container shall be subject to 100% examination. During the examination, if the goods are found in order, the consignment shall be allowed for further onward movement. However, if the goods are not found as per the details presented in the shipping bill, the matter shall be brought to the notice of the deputy commissioner/assistant commissioner of the inland container depot from where the goods had been cleared for export," CBIC said in its circular.