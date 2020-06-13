NEW DELHI: The home ministry has eased more restrictions on entry of foreign nationals into the country, allowing a larger number of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and foreign nationals related to such cardholders or Indian nationals to enter the country.

The new rules were issued on Friday.

The specific categories who have been allowed to travel to India include minors who hold OCI Cards and whose parents are Indian nationals.

OCI card holders who wish to come to India on account of family emergencies like critical medical conditions of immediate family members or death have also been granted permission to travel to India.

The Centre has also allowed married couples, where one spouse is an OCI cardholder and the other is an Indian national, to enter the country.

Students who are OCI cardholders, where at least one of their parents is an Indian citizen or an OCI cardholder, can also travel to India, according to the new rules.

Children who hold citizenship of another country but at least one of whose parents are Indian or an OCI cardholder can also now enter the country.

Foreign nationals married to Indians or foreign nationals who are single parents and have minor children who hold Indian passports or OCI cards, can also now come into the country.

The new rules also apply to those who are students holding passports of another country, one of whose parents are a citizen of India or hold an OCI card.

Dependents family members of foreign diplomats or official/service passport holders accredited to foriegn diplomatic missions, consular offices or accredited international organisations in the country can also now enter India.

The entry of all foreign nationals is, however, subject to them obtaining a fresh visa from Indian embassies abroad, the rules stipulate. Those holding valid long-term visas too will have to get them revalidated by the respective mission that issued them the visa.

No foriegn national will be allowed in on the basis of an electronic visa issued earlier, the rules said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated