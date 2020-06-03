India’s coronavirus infections crossed 207,000 on Wednesday. Infections are not yet at their peak as the country is set to emerge from complete lockdown only on 8 June, four days away. Cases rose by 8,909 over the previous day in one of the highest single-day spikes, taking the tally to 207,615, the health ministry said. Doctors from the Indian Council of Medical Research told Reuters the country is “very far away for the peak". Cases could peak later this month, or even in July, before numbers decline. Six countries, including the US, UK and Brazil, have higher caseloads. In India, the mortality rate has been relatively low at 2.82% against the global average of 6.13%. The covid death toll is now at 5,815. The home ministry said foreign businessmen, engineers and healthcare professionals could enter India if they get visas revalidated and travel on chartered flights in a cautious step to restarting the economy. International flights were suspended in March.