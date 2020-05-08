NEW DELHI : Non-resident Indians (NRIs) and foreign visitors held up in India due to the suspension of air travel will not have to count the duration of their extended stay while deciding their tax residence status, the government said on Friday.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) relaxed the rules in view of the representations from such individuals expressing concern that they will be required to file tax returns as Indian residents.

According to a CBDT circular, those who could not leave the country before end of March will not have to count the last 10 days of the month from 22 March, when India suspended international flights. In the case of people who have been quarantined in the country on or after 1 March 2020 and have either left the country on an evacuation flight on or before end of March or have been unable to leave India before end of March, the period spent in the country beginning the start of quarantine will not be counted.

Tax residency of individuals depend on the time spent in the country in the previous financial year or years. This is crucial as Indian residents have to pay tax in India on their global income, while NRIs only have to pay taxes in India on the income earned in India.

Share Via