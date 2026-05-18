India takes precautionary measures as WHO declares Ebola an emergency

Priyanka Sharma
3 min read18 May 2026, 11:13 PM IST
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A poster displays Ebola emergency contact numbers in a tent at the Busunga border crossing between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.(AFP)
Summary
The World Health Organization has declared the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The Union health ministry has initiated strict precautionary public health measures amid the spreading Ebola outbreak in Central Africa, according to two officials familiar with the matter.

The outbreak, driven by the Bundibugyo virus strain, has rapidly intensified across the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The move follows the World Health Organization’s declaration of the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The epidemic, according to the latest WHO situation reports, has already resulted in at least 246 suspected cases and 80 suspected deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province alone. Cross-border transmission has also been confirmed, with imported cases reported in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, signalling a high risk of regional spread due to intense population mobility and trade links.

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Key components of India’s preparedness strategy include a comprehensive review of standard operating procedures governing passenger screening, surveillance, quarantine measures and clinical case management. The government has also mandated enhanced coordination among relevant ministries and external agencies to closely monitor international travel from the affected regions in Central Africa.

Isolation and quarantine facilities are being identified and readied at major airports and seaports across the country. To meet diagnostic requirements, India is strengthening laboratory preparedness, with the National Institute of Virology in Pune designated as the primary testing hub, while additional laboratories are expected to be onboarded in phases.

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"India’s public health system remains vigilant and fully prepared to respond to any emerging situation. The government continues to maintain close coordination with international health bodies, including the WHO, to track the virus. Citizens have been strictly advised to ignore unverified social media rumours and follow official updates issued directly by the ministry of health and family welfare and the WHO,” the official further said.

Mint's queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered.

Expert view

“The latest outbreak in Africa is due to the Bundibugyo virus, which is generally less lethal than the more deadly Zaire virus. The risk of death is greater when the diagnosis is delayed and if early treatment is not available. Because many of the tests, vaccines, and antibody treatments until now were developed for the Zaire virus, diagnosing and controlling Bundibugyo outbreaks can be more difficult,” said Rajeev Jayadevan, a public health expert.

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“Fortunately, Ebola doesn’t spread as quickly as Covid-19 or influenza. Close contact is usually required for spread, as may occur in hospital and household settings, the former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Cochin chapter, added.

He said India has not reported any confirmed indigenous Ebola case so far. But with international travel, it is possible for people who have had close contact with Ebola patients to arrive in India.

About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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