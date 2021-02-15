OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India Economic activity back to almost pre-pandemic levels: Nomura
The Nomura India Business Resumption Index tracks high-frequency indicators such as mobility, labour participation, and power consumption to assess post-pandemic recovery (Indranil Bhoumik/Mint)
The Nomura India Business Resumption Index tracks high-frequency indicators such as mobility, labour participation, and power consumption to assess post-pandemic recovery (Indranil Bhoumik/Mint)

India Economic activity back to almost pre-pandemic levels: Nomura

2 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 08:50 PM IST Tanya Thomas

  • The latest data suggests that economic activity is now only about two percentage points below pre-pandemic levels
  • Nomura’s predictions are in line with India’s recent data on industrial production, which registered a modest growth of 1% on an annualized basis in December 2020

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) rose to 98.1 (provisionally) for the week ending 14 February from 95.9 the preceding week, according to a report by the global bank. The latest data suggests that economic activity is now only about two percentage points below pre-pandemic levels.

“Mobility indicators continue to pick up and, while power demand fell by 0.1% week-on-week, this likely reflects a payback from the stellar 9.6% rise during the preceding week," Nomura said. “The labour participation rate inched down to 40.5% from 40.9% the preceding week."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

NATO will not leave Afghanistan before 'time is right'

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Govt says 18-19 vaccine candidates in pipeline, those aged 50 above to be vaccinated in March

3 min read . 09:08 PM IST
The theme of this year's conference, to be held in webinar mode, is 'Behaviour of Securities Markets-Sighting of a Black Swan'

International experts to participate in SEBI-NISM Research Conference

1 min read . 08:59 PM IST
Face-to-face classes for class 1 to 8 have also been started in some KVs

Kendriya Vidyalayas observing higher physical attendance of students: Govt

1 min read . 08:57 PM IST

The NIBRI tracks high-frequency indicators such as mobility, labour participation, and power consumption to assess post-pandemic recovery.

Since its trough in April last year, when the lockdown first began, NIBRI remained on an uptrend through 2020 that has continued into 2021, rising from 86.5 in October-December 2020 to 94.7 in January-March 2021.

“The continued recovery in NIBRI is strongly predicated on containment of the pandemic," the report said. “Beyond this, we remain upbeat on growth prospects due to the confluence of fiscal activism, the lagged effects of easy financial conditions, base effects and faster global growth. We expect real GDP growth of 13.5% year-on-year in FY22 (RBI estimates of 10.5%), up from -6.7% in FY21.

Nomura’s predictions are in line with India’s recent data on industrial production, which registered a modest growth of 1% on an annualized basis in December 2020 compared to a contraction of 2.1% in November. The IIP index now stands at par with the pre-Covid level seen in February 2020.

Recovery was led by index heavy-weight manufacturing, consumer goods along with infrastructure and construction goods.

“With the lockdown restrictions being progressively brought down to minimal levels, mobility indicators are now only 10-15% below pre-Covid levels," ratings and research agency Acuite said. “The policy environment, characterised by a countercyclical fiscal outturn reinforced in the Union Budget FY22 amidst an accommodative monetary and liquidity backdrop that RBI remains committed to, continue to remain supportive of economic recovery."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout