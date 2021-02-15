India Economic activity back to almost pre-pandemic levels: Nomura

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) rose to 98.1 (provisionally) for the week ending 14 February from 95.9 the preceding week, according to a report by the global bank. The latest data suggests that economic activity is now only about two percentage points below pre-pandemic levels.

“Mobility indicators continue to pick up and, while power demand fell by 0.1% week-on-week, this likely reflects a payback from the stellar 9.6% rise during the preceding week," Nomura said. “The labour participation rate inched down to 40.5% from 40.9% the preceding week."

The NIBRI tracks high-frequency indicators such as mobility, labour participation, and power consumption to assess post-pandemic recovery.

Since its trough in April last year, when the lockdown first began, NIBRI remained on an uptrend through 2020 that has continued into 2021, rising from 86.5 in October-December 2020 to 94.7 in January-March 2021.

“The continued recovery in NIBRI is strongly predicated on containment of the pandemic," the report said. “Beyond this, we remain upbeat on growth prospects due to the confluence of fiscal activism, the lagged effects of easy financial conditions, base effects and faster global growth. We expect real GDP growth of 13.5% year-on-year in FY22 (RBI estimates of 10.5%), up from -6.7% in FY21.

Nomura’s predictions are in line with India’s recent data on industrial production, which registered a modest growth of 1% on an annualized basis in December 2020 compared to a contraction of 2.1% in November. The IIP index now stands at par with the pre-Covid level seen in February 2020.

Recovery was led by index heavy-weight manufacturing, consumer goods along with infrastructure and construction goods.

“With the lockdown restrictions being progressively brought down to minimal levels, mobility indicators are now only 10-15% below pre-Covid levels," ratings and research agency Acuite said. “The policy environment, characterised by a countercyclical fiscal outturn reinforced in the Union Budget FY22 amidst an accommodative monetary and liquidity backdrop that RBI remains committed to, continue to remain supportive of economic recovery."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via