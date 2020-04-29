India economy may contract 3.1% in FY21 if lockdown extended till end-June: UBS

NEW DELHI: As India contemplates an exit strategy from the 40-day long nationwide lockdown ending 3 May, Swiss bank UBS on Wednesday projected the country’s economy to contract 3.1% if mobility restrictions stay in place until end-June and economic activity returns to normal by end-August.

However, for the base case scenario, assuming current mobility restrictions are lifted by mid-May, and economic activity is largely back to normal by end-June, the Indian economy could contract 0.4% in FY21 from its earlier estimate of 2.5% growth.

“The challenges for India versus its peers are starker if infections spread rapidly considering India's higher population density per capita, weaker health infrastructure and limited resources for intensive testing," UBS said in its report on “India Economic Perspectives".

Under a third scenario of the coronavirus continuing to spread, possibly in waves, all the way through to mid-2021, UBS said the country’s economy could contract by as high as 4.2% in FY21. “Any rise in cases post lifting of restrictions would lead to restrictions being imposed again. That said, we assume restrictions would be more selective in areas where the infected cases are higher versus a one-size-fits-all approach on a pan-India basis," it added.

India has recently announced some relaxation in economic activities, permitting the resumption of agricultural activity and limited manufacturing activities mostly in rural areas. In his review meeting with chief ministers on Monday, prime minister Narendra Modi signaled cautious reopening of economic activities while continuing the fight against covid-19 pandemic. Some states are however in favour of further extending the lockdown.

Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday slashed its 2020 growth forecast for India to 0.2% from 2.5% earlier holding that the economic costs of coronavirus crisis amid the near shutdown of the global economy are accumulating rapidly while Fitch Ratings warned that deterioration in India’s fiscal outlook as a result of lower growth could put pressure on its sovereign rating.

Moody’s said there are significant downside risks to its forecast in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. “Even without longer-duration lockdowns, a self-perpetuating dynamic could take hold, resulting in large-scale destruction of businesses and entire sectors, as well as a structurally high unemployment rate, a permanent loss of human capital, and persistent malaise in consumption and investment," the rating agency said in its Global Macro Outlook update.

According to the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE), India's unemployment rate stood at 21.05% in week ended 26 April as sudden stop of manufacturing and services sectors led to massive job losses.

UBS said under its two alternative scenarios, it assumes the economic weaknesses in the short term could intensify and the significant secondary impacts of job losses, reduced income levels, corporate defaults, rising bad loans could delay a potential recovery.

Weak sheets of corporate, financial sector, government and households could also drag down India’s long term growth to 5% in alternate risk scenarios compared to 6-6.5% in the base case, UBS said. “For instance, near-term challenges (corporate sector bottom lines are hit and households face lower income levels) could deepen amid the COVID-19 shock. Renewed asset quality concerns are already prompting banks and NBFCs to become more risk averse. The government could face debt sustainability concerns if fiscal support is extended significantly. To create a virtuous cycle of higher potential growth, reform momentum would need to pick up," UBS added.

