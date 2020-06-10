NEW DELHI: The Indian economy may contract by as much as 7.3% in FY21 in case of a second wave of coronavirus outbreak in December quarter which will require reinforcement of new containment and strict social distancing measures, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Wednesday.

In its latest Economic Outlook, the economic grouping of 37 rich nations said the world economy is likely to contract by 6% or 7.6% in 2020 depending on whether it experiences a single-hit or a double-hit scenario respectively.

“In the double-hit scenario, a renewed virus outbreak will require a new general shutdown in the autumn. New restrictions on internal migration and disruptions in supply chains would have severe consequences on activity and income while external demand would falter again. In this case, GDP is projected to fall by 7.3% (in India) in FY 2020-21, compared to 3.7% in the single-hit scenario," OECD said in its Economic Outlook.

On Tuesday, the World Bank projected the Indian economy to contract by 3.2% in FY21. Most professional forecasters including Fitch, S&P and Goldman Sachs have projected the Indian economy to contract at least by 5% in FY21.

OECD said in case of a double-hit scenario, the poor, informal workers and small enterprises will suffer disproportionately, while weak bank and corporate portfolio positions will keep the investment rate low, weighing on growth prospects. “Inflation remains under control given economic slack and low oil prices. Public deficit will spike, reflecting faltering tax receipts and needed spending to support people, banks and small enterprises," it said.

In India, protecting human lives is the immediate priority and requires additional health care resources and generous support to the poor, OECD said. “Getting activity back and avoiding a durable effect from the crisis on income and jobs require promoting access to credit. An inclusive growth strategy over the longer run should include prioritising social investment and income support for the poor, which can be financed by reducing energy and fertiliser subsidies and the tax expenditures that most benefit the rich, and modernising labour and business regulations to promote quality job creation and extend the social safety net," it added.

OECD said the over two-month long lockdown in India has taken a heavy toll on the economy, with up to two-thirds of activity either shut down or working at reduced pace during the first four weeks and more than a fourth in the following four weeks according to various estimates. “The unemployment rate has surged. Urban workers with no formal job contract and daily labourers have suffered the most. Millions of domestic migrants have struggled to go back to their villages and families. Agricultural activities have faced labour shortages during a peak, harvesting, season," it added.

The grouping of rich countries said Indian economy will recover as lockdown measures are eased, but will suffer from scars. “Pent-up demand from postponed consumption and inventory restocking will boost activity. However, domestic demand will suffer from the permanent loss of income in many enterprises and the informal workers who lost their jobs. Uncertainty over the return of working migrants, the difficulty for small enterprises to finance their working capital, and business closures will disrupt supply chains," it added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated