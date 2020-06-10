India economy may contract by 7.3% in FY21 in case of second covid wave: OECD

OECD said the over two-month long lockdown in India has taken a heavy toll on the economy, with up to two-thirds of activity either shut down or working at reduced pace during the first four weeks and more than a fourth in the following four weeks according to various estimates. “The unemployment rate has surged. Urban workers with no formal job contract and daily labourers have suffered the most. Millions of domestic migrants have struggled to go back to their villages and families. Agricultural activities have faced labour shortages during a peak, harvesting, season," it added.