India effectively countered all ‘hostile actions’ by Pakistan, says govt

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh shared an update on the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions on Saturday and said, “…all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately.”

At a press briefing along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the officers said, "Indian armed forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates."

They said Pakistan had launched a high speed missile in Punjab and attacked medical facilities in Srinagar, Avantipura and Udhampur. "A befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions," Qureshi said.

"Pakistan military used high-speed missiles at 1.40 am to target air base in Punjab," Qureshi disclosed, adding that Pakistan used Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, jets to attack India's military sites along the Western front.

In response to Pakistani actions, India has responded in a measured way, said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. "It is the Pakistani act that constituted provocation and escalation," he said. .

He dismissed as ludicrous claims by Pakistan of missiles being fired at religious sites. India also said that Pakistan's claims of critical infrastructure damage were "completely false".

The Indian military showed time stamped pictures to deny Pakistan's claims about air force stations and base destruction in India. "Pakistan had attempted a malicious misinformation campaign. Its claims of destroying our S-400 system and airfields at Surat were false," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

"Indian armed forces remain in high state of operational readiness... all hostile actions have been effectively countered," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, adding that India had targeted Pakistan military assets in Rahim Yar Khan.

Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes only at identified military targets in response to Pakistan's actions, she said. Singh said Indian armed forces are committed to non-escalation, provided Pakistan side reciprocates.

Foreign Secy Misri said that there has been a particular focus on targeting of civilian infra and population of India and said that earlier on Saturday, Pakistan shelled the town of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in the death of ADDM Raj Kumar Thapa.

He informed that overnight, there was damage to property and civilians in Firozpur and Jalandhar amongst other places.