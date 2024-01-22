India, EFTA get ready to ink trade deal after 16 years of negotiations, key issues resolved: Official
India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA)—the four-nation trading block comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland—are close to signing a trade agreement after both sides have reached an understanding on key issues, news agency PTI reported citing a senior official on Monday.
The last round of talks between the countries concluded on January 13 in India. It is important to note that both sides have been negotiating the trade deal, officially dubbed as Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), since January 2008 to boost economic ties.
Negotiations are held on various chapters, including trade in goods, rules of origin, intellectual property rights (IPRs), trade in services, investment promotion and cooperation, trade and sustainable development, and trade facilitation.
EFTA has 29 free trade agreements (FTAs) with 40 partner countries, including Canada, Chile, China, Mexico, and Korea.
Under free trade pacts, two trading partners significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them, besides easing norms to promote trade in services and investments.
EFTA countries are not part of the European Union (EU). It is an inter-governmental organisation for the promotion and intensification of free trade.
India's exports to the trading block during 2022-23 stood at $1.92 billion against $1.74 billion in 2021-22. Imports aggregated at $16.74 billion during the last fiscal compared to $25.5 billion in 2021-22.
