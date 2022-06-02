India, Egypt to partner for pharma trade, research, regulatory cooperation

“India is the top import partner for South Africa for formulations. Egypt is looking to become a hub for the supply of vaccines, pharmaceuticals and medical devices for the domestic market as well as for other African countries. They are looking forward to attracting Indian pharma companies to look at Egypt as a manufacturing base catering to the African and regional markets for medicines, serum and vaccines. Egypt follows the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) model of registration, and India is not among the 22 reference countries accepted by the Egyptian authorities," a person familiar with the matter said.