India has been elected to the UN Economic & Social Council for the term 2022-24. The ECOSOC is at the centre of the UN development system and brings together people and issues to promote collective action for a sustainable world. India was elected in the Asia-Pacific States category along with Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and Oman in the elections held on Monday.

The 54-member Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) is at the heart of the United Nations system to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development – economic, social and environmental.

India 🇮🇳 today has been elected to the @UN Economic & Social Council (#ECOSOC) for the term 2022-24.



The ECOSOC is at the centre of the UN development system and brings together people and issues to promote collective action for a sustainable world. pic.twitter.com/KNnxdVBGVF — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) June 7, 2021

Ambassador of India to UN TS Tirumurti thanked all Member States of the United Nations for their vote of confidence in India for Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

“I thank all Member States of the @UN for their vote of confidence in India for #ECOSOC," India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted.

It is the central platform for fostering debate and innovative thinking, forging consensus on ways forward, and coordinating efforts to achieve internationally agreed goals.

It is also responsible for the follow-up to major UN conferences and summits.

From the African states, Côte d'Ivoire, Eswatini, Mauritius, Tunisia and the United Republic of Tanzania were elected while from the eastern European states, Croatia and the Czech Republic and from the Latin American and Caribbean states, Belize, Chile and Peru were elected.

In the Economic and Social Council by-election, Greece, New Zealand and Denmark were elected for a term of office from January to December 2022 and Israel was elected for a term of office beginning January 1, 2022 and until December 31, 2023.

India is currently serving the 2021-22 term as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council and will assume the Presidency of the 15-nation UN organ in August.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.