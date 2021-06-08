India elected to UN Economic & Social Council for 2022-24

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India has been elected to the UN Economic & Social Council for the term 2022-24. The ECOSOC is at the centre of the UN development system and brings together people and issues to promote collective action for a sustainable world. India was elected in the Asia-Pacific States category along with Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and Oman in the elections held on Monday.

Ambassador of India to UN TS Tirumurti thanked all Member States of the United Nations for their vote of confidence in India for Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

"I thank all Member States of the @UN for their vote of confidence in India for #ECOSOC," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted.

It is the central platform for fostering debate and innovative thinking, forging consensus on ways forward, and coordinating efforts to achieve internationally agreed goals.

It is also responsible for the follow-up to major UN conferences and summits.

In the Economic and Social Council by-election, Greece, New Zealand and Denmark were elected for a term of office from January to December 2022 and Israel was elected for a term of office beginning January 1, 2022 and until December 31, 2023.

India is currently serving the 2021-22 term as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council and will assume the Presidency of the 15-nation UN organ in August.

