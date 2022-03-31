India electricity crunch worst in March since October 2021 coal crisis: Report

Around 2.82 crore households have been electrified since the launch of the scheme as of March 31, 2021. As of March 2019, 2.63 crore willing unelectrified households in rural and urban areas of the country were provided electricity connections in a record time of 18 months. Subsequently, seven states - Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh reported that around 18.85 lakh un-electrified households, identified before March 31, 2019, which were unwilling earlier, but later expressed their willingness to get electricity connections, were also covered under the scheme.