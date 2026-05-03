Mint Explainer | Why is India rolling out an emergency alert system on phones?

At 11.40 am on Saturday, millions of phones across India blared a loud alert simultaneously, interrupting calls and conversations. The disruption was deliberate. It was a nationwide test of a multilingual cell broadcast system developed by the state-owned Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) for emergency warnings during disasters. Why is India rolling out this system? Mint explains
At 11.40 am on Saturday, millions of phones across India blared a loud alert simultaneously, interrupting calls and conversations. The disruption was deliberate. It was a nationwide test of a multilingual cell broadcast system developed by the state-owned Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) for emergency warnings during disasters. Why is India rolling out this system? Mint explains
What exactly was the alert?
Cell broadcast is a technology that sends a single message to all mobile phones in a specific area simultaneously through nearby mobile towers, unlike SMS, which delivers messages one by one. The system works independently of internet connectivity or mobile data. Such alerts are designed to override phone settings and cannot be disabled by users.
What exactly was the alert?
Cell broadcast is a technology that sends a single message to all mobile phones in a specific area simultaneously through nearby mobile towers, unlike SMS, which delivers messages one by one. The system works independently of internet connectivity or mobile data. Such alerts are designed to override phone settings and cannot be disabled by users.
During a flood, a cyclone or any serious public safety situation, authorities need to warn people quickly and help them prepare. To enable this, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and C-DOT tested the automated emergency warning system on Saturday.
“We sent about 12-14 crore cell broadcast test messages on Saturday within 10 seconds. The advantage of broadcast is that everyone who is there gets the exact same message. It makes a loud noise to alert people and reads the voice message to help people who cannot read and write. It changes the language on the fly,” C-DOT CEO Rajkumar Upadhyay told Mint.
Why did some people not get the alert?
Certain poll-bound states were excluded due to the model code of conduct, Upadhyay explained, adding that the decision was to cover all of Delhi and state capital cities. Besides, some handset models that did not support the system properly might have missed out on the alert.
Some users went into panic mode after the loud buzz on their phones. Even as the government informed the public via SMSes and press releases a few days ago about the testing, experts on social media said the exercise could have been better planned.
Why is India rolling out this system now?
The need for such a system comes from the increasing frequency of extreme weather events and disasters, where even a small delay in communication can have serious consequences. The same will be useful for agencies such as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The system can also be used for strategic needs of the country such as war-like situations or missile attacks. Traditional systems that India uses are based on SMS-based infrastructure, which often lags speed in sending alerts and can slow down when networks are congested.
A broadcast-based system ensures that warnings reach large populations simultaneously and more quickly, bypassing network congestion. The phone reads out loud text messages sent via cell broadcast.
How is this technology used globally?
Globally, cell broadcast systems are mainly used for public safety alerts, including natural disasters and, in some countries, conflict-related emergencies. According to media reports, Ukraine uses alerts during air raids, while Israel sends warnings during rocket or missile attacks to help civilians take shelter.
Japan issues such alerts during earthquake and for missile threats, while the US uses its Wireless Emergency Alerts system for events like severe weather, floods, missing persons, and national security threats.
Across countries, the core purpose is the same: to quickly reach people with life-saving information during emergencies, whether natural disasters or security incidents.
The United Nations, under its Early Warnings for All initiative, aims to ensure that everyone globally is covered by early warning systems by 2027.
What's next for India in emergency alert technology?
India is adopting an indigenous system, rather than relying on global vendors for the emergency alert technology.
The next area the government is focusing on is to enable two-way communication with regard to these emergency alerts, so that people can seek help in case of disasters by pressing a button on their phones.
“Going forward, the cell broadcast project will upgrade the technology from a one-way alert mechanism into a reactive, two-way communication system. Instead of just receiving a warning, users will be provided with a web link where they can seek help for different things or connected to an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system in certain cases,” Upadhyay explained.
The plan is to also implement the alert systems and test them for television next. Besides, the government is also in talks with a few countries to provide cell broadcast technology.