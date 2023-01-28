India emerging as the land of job creators: Minister Reddy1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 05:34 PM IST
India is the ideal location for today’s startup engagement group, with close to 85,000 registered startups and 100 plus unicorns at a combined valuation of $350 billion
New Delhi: Union minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that today’s youth wants to be job creators instead of job-seekers.
