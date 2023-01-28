India emerging as the land of job creators: Minister Reddy

“Today’s youth want to be job creators instead of job seekers. India is the ideal location for today’s startup engagement group as we have close to 85,000 registered start-ups with 100 plus unicorns at a combined valuation of $350 billion. With the third highest number of unicorns in the world, it is only a matter of time before India leads this list,“ Reddy said after attending the Inception Meeting of the G-20 Start-up 20 Engagement Group in Hyderabad.