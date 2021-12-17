NEW DELHI : India is emerging strong from the pandemic and is set to become the fastest growing economy in the world, union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Addressing industry leaders at the annual convention of industry chamber Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Shah said that the government has taken various steps to counter the effects of Covid by improving the supply side and that the economy was reaching pre-Covid levels.

“July to September GDP number has been at 8.4% and I think in the year 2021-22, India is likely to become the fastest growing economies in the world. I will not be surprised if we touch double digit growth," a statement from FICCI said quoting the minister.

Referring to several high frequency economic indicators exceeding pre-pandemic levels, the minister said that the economy has come out strong. “Both manufacturing and service sector index have reached the pre-Covid levels. “With the announcements of various packages and relief, our inflation is in the range of 4-6% as set by the government," the statement said quoting the minister.

Highlighting the potential of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment, the minister said unemployment in the county cannot be addressed till the time this segment is encouraged and supported. The minister also stressed on the need of spending more on research and development.

Shah also highlighted the NDA administration’s governance track record. “There has not been a single instance of corruption in the last seven years. We have provided a corruption-free government. We have taken many decisions and one or two may be wrong. But no one, not even critics, can say that our intention (niyat) is bad," news agency PTI quoted the minister as saying.

The home minister said there have been massive changes in the economy and 60 crore people, who were deprived of the country's development process since independence, were made participants, the report said.

“There were 60 crore people, who did not have a bank account, they did not have electricity connection, gas connection or health facilities. The Modi government has given all of these to them and it has helped increase their faith in India's democratic process," PTI said quoting the minister.

Shah also said no one had thought that Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, would be abolished without bloodshed and no one had thought that the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute would be resolved peacefully.

PTI contributed to this story.

