‘India emits only 4% of global carbon emissions’1 min read . 08 Jul 2022
- Addressing the ‘Hariyali Mahotsav’—Tree Festival, Bhupender Yadav said developed nations with the same percentage of population account for nearly 60% of carbon emissions.
NEW DELHI :India makes up 17% of the world’s population but accounts for only 4% of global carbon emissions, said Bhupender Yadav, Union minister for environment, forest and climate change.
Addressing the ‘Hariyali Mahotsav’—Tree Festival, Yadav said developed nations with the same percentage of population account for nearly 60% of carbon emissions. “India has demonstrated the essence of mindful consumption of resources to the worldm," he said.
He said the importance of the ban on single use of plastics from 1 July and requested for shared responsibility from the citizens to ensure its full implementation. “Efforts are being directed in creation of alternative solutions for an eco-friendly sustainable future. India hosts rich biodiversity and in spite of the various anthropogenic challenges faced, the country thrives with 52 tiger reserves and 31 elephant reserves and many other endemic, vibrant wildlife and rich forests," he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Union minister of state for environment, forest and climate change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said tackling climate change is among the major challenges confronting the world. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) and the importance of trees in Indian vedas and mythology.
