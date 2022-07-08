‘India emits only 4% of global carbon emissions’

He said the importance of the ban on single use of plastics from 1 July and requested for shared responsibility from the citizens to ensure its full implementation. “Efforts are being directed in creation of alternative solutions for an eco-friendly sustainable future. India hosts rich biodiversity and in spite of the various anthropogenic challenges faced, the country thrives with 52 tiger reserves and 31 elephant reserves and many other endemic, vibrant wildlife and rich forests," he said.

