With Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru on 6 February, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory and curbs for entry of goods vehicles to the city has been restricted till Wednesday.

According to the traffic advisory vehicles coming from Mysuru-Bengaluru Road and Ballari-Bengaluru Road are prohibited from entering the city till Wednesday. Also, during the same period, all vehicles from K R Puram on the Outer Ring Road will also be restricted from Hoskote to Hebbal.

Among others, vehicles arriving from Tumakuru on NH-48 Bengaluru-Tumakuru Road and going towards Ballari Road and Hyderabad will have to take a left at Dobbaspet to reach Doddaballapur and travel ahead.

For vehicles going towards Electronics City and Hosur will now have to take a right at the Sondekoppa Cross to travel through Sondekoppa Road, Tavarekere and Magadi Main Road to reach NICE Road and continue further.

Those vehicles arriving from NICE Road and willing to reach NH-48 will now have to take Magadi Main Road and then take a right at Tavarekere to reach NH-48 via Sondekoppa.

All the vehicles travelling towards Tumakuru Road from Ballari Road will have to take a right at Devanahalli to reach Dobbspet via Doddaballapur Road. And the vehicles heading towards Tumakuru Road from Hoskote will have to drive through Budigere Cross, Devanahalli and Doddaballapur to reach Dobbaspet and Tumakuru.

As per details, provided by the Prime Minister’s Office, nearly 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers are expected to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India’s energy future. PM Modi will also participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil & gas CEOs during the programme and launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.

