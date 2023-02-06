India Energy Week 2023: Bengaluru police issues traffic advisory, here are details
- As per details, provided by the PMO, nearly 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers are expected to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India’s energy future.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru on 6 February, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory and curbs for entry of goods vehicles to the city has been restricted till Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×