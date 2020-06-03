India engaged with US on issue of H-1B visas: Harsh Vardhan Shringla

NEW DELHI : India is constantly urging the US to allow skilled Indian workers to stay on, as they were engaged in the fight against covid-19 in various fields, including medicine, and developing solutions for firms fighting the epidemic, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday.

Addressing the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) in Delhi, Shringla said PM Narendra Modi had discussed the issue of H-1B visas (non-immigrant visas that allow US firms to employ foreign workers in speciality jobs such as IT professionals), which the US plans to restrict.

The talks occurred during US President Donald Trump’s visit to India. “In our engagements, we have emphasized that this has been a mutually beneficial partnership which should be nurtured. The prime minister had also underlined that ‘the most important foundations of this special friendship between India and America are our people-to-people relations. Be it professionals or students, the Indian diaspora has been the biggest contributor to this in the US’," Shringla said.

