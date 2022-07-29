‘India entering top league of nations’

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a strong push to India’s goal of emerging as a strong player in global finance by unveiling new facilities at GIFT City, the business district in Gujarat that houses an international financial services centre.

Modi laid the foundation stone of the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) headquarters, launched the first international bullion exchange in the country and launched a framework between NSE’s subsidiary in the GIFT international financial services centre (IFSC) and Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX). Gujarat chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also present at the event.

Policymakers are keen to have global financial services centres such as London and Singapore in Indian business hubs too. Modi told the gathering that the day was significant for India’s growing economic and technological strength. “Today, in GIFT City, the foundation stone of the IFSCA headquarters building has been laid. I believe, as grand as this building is in its architecture, it will also create unlimited opportunities to make India an economic superpower," he said.

Modi said that IFSC would promote innovation and be an enabler and catalyst for growth. Institutions and platforms launched today will help 1.3 billion Indians to get connected with the modern global economy, Modi said. “India is now entering the league of countries like the US, the UK and Singapore who are giving direction to global finance," Modi said.