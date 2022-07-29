‘India entering top league of nations’1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 10:54 PM IST
India's first international bullion exchange was unveiled at GIFT city in Gujarat by Prime Minister
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a strong push to India’s goal of emerging as a strong player in global finance by unveiling new facilities at GIFT City, the business district in Gujarat that houses an international financial services centre.