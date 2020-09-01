New guidelines of Unlock 4.0 were released on Saturday by the government , allowing opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. The MHA order allows certain phased re-opening of activities in the fourth round of unlock, it has continued to extend lockdown in containment zones till September 30. An MHA release said that the new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

Here is what is allowed in Unlock 4:

1) Metro rail will be allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner.

2) No restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods.

3) No separate permission or e-permits will be required.

4) Social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/ political functions & other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, from 21 September.

5) Open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21.

6) From September 21, outside containment zones, States/ UTs may permit upto 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling and related work.

7) Only essential services will be allowed in containment zones.

8) Lockdown will continue in the containment zones till September 30.

What remains closed in Unlock 4

1) Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students.

2) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres will continue to remain closed.

3) International air travel, except as permitted by MHA, to remain suspended.

4) Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

