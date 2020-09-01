India enters Unlock 4 from today. What is open, what remains closed

New guidelines of Unlock 4.0 were released on Saturday by the government , allowing opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. The MHA order allows certain phased re-opening of activities in the fourth round of unlock, it has continued to extend lockdown in containment zones till September 30. An MHA release said that the new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.