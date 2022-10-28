India, EU discuss migration and mobility in 6th high-level dialogue2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 04:10 PM IST
- India and European Union discussed migration and mobility as part of sixth high-level dialogue held in Brussels
As part of the 6th high-level dialogue between India and the European Union on migration and mobility, both sides discussed the promotion of safe and orderly migration with cooperation to facilitate the mobility of professionals, students, and skilled workforce, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday.