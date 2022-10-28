As part of the 6th high-level dialogue between India and the European Union on migration and mobility, both sides discussed the promotion of safe and orderly migration with cooperation to facilitate the mobility of professionals, students, and skilled workforce, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

While India hosted the previous edition of the dialogue in 2019, this time the high-level dialogue was held in Brussels.

The dialogue covered a “wide range of issues related to the promotion of safe, orderly and regular migration, including prevention of irregular migration," the ministry said.

The discussions included “potential areas of cooperation to facilitate mobility and migration of talented professionals, students and skilled workforce for the mutual benefit of both partners."

The dialogue was co-chaired by Ausaf Sayeed, the secretary for consular, passport, and visa in the external affairs ministry, and Monique Pariat, the director general for migration and home affairs in the European Commission.

Ausaf Sayeed informed that during the high-level dialogue he discussed the need for making travel easy for Indian students, businessmen, and tourists to the EU. He also talked about steps towards legal migration, collaboration on skill mapping, and tie-ups between reputed educational institutions of India and the European Union.

Both sides also expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility (CAMM), which was signed by both parties during the previous edition in 2019. It included points like reaffirming the shared commitment to facilitating the mutually beneficial movement of persons between India and the European Union, whilst ensuring better management of these migration flows and mobility, including the prevention and combating of irregular immigration.

“As India and EU celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties, the dialogue is an important dimension of the strategic partnership between India and EU," the statement said.

The EU is India's third largest trade partner, accounting for $86.75 billion in goods trade in 2021 which is 10.8% of total trade. Around 8.5% of all Indian immigrants abroad live in Europe, with Italy being the most popular destination, followed by Germany, France, Spain, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

Both sides are also negotiating separate agreements on trade, investment protection, and geographical indications, which are expected to be completed by next year.

Migration and mobility of professionals and students are now featuring frequently in trade talks of India with important countries of the world and recently External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also informed about India and Australia working on the same sort of deal.