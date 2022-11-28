India EU free trade agreement: Third round of talks starts today1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 07:41 AM IST
India anticipates growth in industries including textiles, leather, sports equipment and processed foods.
India and the EU are scheduled to begin their third round of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations on November 28 and continue until December 9. On June 17, the two regions formally resumed talks on the proposed agreement after a break of nearly nine years. In Brussels, the two regions held their second round of discussions.