India and the EU are scheduled to begin their third round of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations on November 28 and continue until December 9. On June 17, the two regions formally resumed talks on the proposed agreement after a break of nearly nine years. In Brussels, the two regions held their second round of discussions.

The signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement in 2007 marked the beginning of discussions between the two parties, which continued until 2013. A number of problems, including the mobility of experts and the customs taxes on vehicles, caused the negotiations to break down. India and the EU and India are celebrating 60 years of bilateral ties in 2022.

India's second-largest trade partner after the US and the second-largest recipient of its goods is the EU at the moment. India's bilateral trade with the EU increased by 43.5 percent in 2021–2022, reaching $116.36 billion.

Market accessibility for digital commerce, agricultural products and geographical indicators (GI) are a few of the topics that will be discussed during the discussions in New Delhi. The India-EU negotiations are anticipated to cover an investment protection agreement.

A GI is generally a produced, agricultural or natural product that comes from a certain geographic region. Such a name typically carries a guarantee of quality and originality, which is mostly attributed to the location of its origin.

India anticipates growth in industries including textiles, leather, sports equipment and processed foods since the proposed FTA may put Indian exporters on an equal footing with exporters from rival nations like Bangladesh and Vietnam that already have privileged access to the EU market.

In May 2021, India and the EU decided to continue their pursuit of a comprehensive, ambitious, and win-win trade deal where they left off. Additionally, they decided to start separate discussions to tackle market access issues, implement globalisation and protect investments.