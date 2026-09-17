India’s steel exporters get wider EU access even before FTA kicks in

India’s steel exporters could get significantly more duty-free access to the European Union (EU) than envisaged in the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA), with a new quota regime covering up to 2.8 million tonnes of annual shipments even before the FTA takes effect.
India has secured a 1.9 million-tonne annual country-specific quota for steel exports to the EU, while exporters could access another 0.9 million tonnes through residual quotas on a first-come, first-served basis, a senior government official said.