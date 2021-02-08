India, EU look to reopen trade, investment dialogue

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union (EU) have held talks on re-opening dialogue on a trade and investment pact that has been in discussion for many years.

According to a statement from the EU, “(Indian Trade) Minister (Piyush) Goyal and Executive Vice-President (Valdis) Dombrovskis reiterated their interest in resuming negotiations for ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade and investment agreements once their respective approaches and positions are close enough."

“In the meantime, they examined alternative approaches and looked into the possibility of opening new areas of cooperation, for instance in relation to the resilience of global value chains and regulatory cooperation, notably in relation to new technologies," it said.

Talks to conclude a bilateral pact covering trade and investment began in 2007 and continued till 2013 but did not come through given the differing positions on a number of subjects including movement of Indian professionals, environment issues, and high tariffs by India on items of import from the EU like wine and spirits.

India’s decision to relook at the trade pacts it had signed also resulted in a lag in the talks. During the India-EU Summit last year, held virtually due to the covid-19 pandemic, the two sides agreed to set up a “high-level dialogue on trade and investment relations," which according to Indian officials, would “discuss all trade and market issues, as well as supply chain linkages."

"The two sides have expressed their commitment and agreed to work for a balanced, ambitious and mutually beneficial trade and investment agreements. The high-level dialogue, which will be held in the coming months, is expected to provide high-level guidance and directions to take these two agreements forward," Vikas Swarup, secretary West, in the Indian foreign ministry told reporters after the summit in July last year. It was under the high level dialogue format that Goyal and Dombrovskis held talks on Friday.

According to the EU statement, after the high level dialogue, “The two sides had open and constructive exchanges on a broad range of issues with the aim of enhancing EU-India bilateral trade and investment relations. Their discussion will feed into the preparation of the upcoming EU-India Leaders’ Meeting," which is scheduled to take place in May.

The dialogue also covered the socio-economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic as well as vaccine production and distribution mechanisms, including value chain linkages, the EU statement said.

Dombrovskis gave an overview of issues like market access, the ongoing review of the Generalised Scheme of Preferences, which expires end of 2023, and the work towards EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism under the European Green Deal. On his part, Goyal provided an update on the “Make in India" and “Self-Reliant India" initiatives.

"They also examined a selection of key market access issues to identify prospects for resolving them," the EU statement said.

On the multilateral front, there was an exchange of views on WTO reforms and their cooperation in the WTO.

"The two sides recalled their continued attachment to the rules-based multilateral trading system. They reiterated their commitment to cooperate to preserve, strengthen and reform the WTO, and to work together to make the twelfth WTO Ministerial Conference a success. The EU side proposed to hold a regular structured dialogue between the EU and India on WTO reform," the statement said.

The two sides will hold another round of the high level dialogue before the India-EU summit meeting in May, it added.

