India, EU look to reopen trade, investment dialogue

"The two sides have expressed their commitment and agreed to work for a balanced, ambitious and mutually beneficial trade and investment agreements. The high-level dialogue, which will be held in the coming months, is expected to provide high-level guidance and directions to take these two agreements forward," Vikas Swarup, secretary West, in the Indian foreign ministry told reporters after the summit in July last year. It was under the high level dialogue format that Goyal and Dombrovskis held talks on Friday.

