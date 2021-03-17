India, EU may share update on trade agreement during PM Modi's Europe visit

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union may announce some progress in talks to conclude a broad based trade and investment agreement when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets leaders of European countries at a summit in May.

Modi is expected to be in Portugal on 8 May for the meeting with India and EU leaders. And that could be the opportune moment for the two sides to announce the possible way forward, said Klas Molin, Sweden’s ambassador to India in a recent interview.

“Clearly the EU would like to see a free trade agreement, a comprehensive free trade agreement including an investment protection part in it—ideally comprehensive and combined, it’s for the Commission to negotiate but we would like to make progress towards this," Molin said.

Molin recalled that the last India-EU summit in July had set up a high level mechanism with commerce minister Piyush Goyal helming the deliberations on the Indian side and the executive vice president and commissioner for trade Valdis Dombrovskis leading the delegation heading the EU delegation. The two delegations had met in February.

“We see the high level mechanism as a positive. It will report, I believe, to the next summit in which, we hope, Prime Minister Modi will be able to attend in person in May in Portugal. The covid-19 situation allowing, it will happen, and we will have some announcements on this," Molin said.

“Sweden is heavily trade dependent, 50% of our GDP is derived from our export industry so naturally fair and transparent predictable norms are important to us," Molin said.

“You have a few FTAs and I know there is concern that your trade deficits have increased after you have entered into these free trade agreements. Naturally that needs to be addressed. Parties only enter into agreements that are agreeable to them at the end of the day," he added.

India and the EU began negotiations on a free trade agreement in 2007 but abandoned talks in 2013 due to differences over tariff levels of wines and spirits, auto components and data security. Efforts to resume discussions since then have not yielded much. Last month Goyal and Dombrovskis met to discuss “the state of play of EU-India bilateral trade and investment relations and possible ways forward," according to an EU statement. Both sides “reiterated their interest in resuming negotiations for ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade and investment agreements once their respective positions are close enough. In the meantime, they examined alternative approaches and looked into the possibility of opening new areas of cooperation for instance in relation to the resilience of global value chains and regulatory cooperation, notably in new technologies," the EU statement after the talks said.

When asked about the feedback from Swedish companies on investment opportunities in India, Molin said the feedback was “largely positive."

“The overall feeling is very positive. I think many of the reforms that have taken place in recent years have been positive for the companies. They like the predictability they like the increased transparency. The GST, the possibility of more of a single market although there are different rates is also something that is mentioned as positive. The possibility of states to be in some kind of a competition with each other offering good terms and increasingly better terms I think is good," he added.

