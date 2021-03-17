India, EU may share update on trade agreement during PM Modi's Europe visit

India and the EU began negotiations on a free trade agreement in 2007 but abandoned talks in 2013 due to differences over tariff levels of wines and spirits, auto components and data security. Efforts to resume discussions since then have not yielded much. Last month Goyal and Dombrovskis met to discuss “the state of play of EU-India bilateral trade and investment relations and possible ways forward," according to an EU statement. Both sides “reiterated their interest in resuming negotiations for ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade and investment agreements once their respective positions are close enough. In the meantime, they examined alternative approaches and looked into the possibility of opening new areas of cooperation for instance in relation to the resilience of global value chains and regulatory cooperation, notably in new technologies," the EU statement after the talks said.