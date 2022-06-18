India, EU resume free trade talks after 9-year lull2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2022, 01:18 PM IST
- The first round of India-EU free trade agreement negotiations is scheduled to begin in New Delhi on June 27
India and the European Union (EU) have resumed free talks for free trade agreement (FTA) after a nine years lull, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday. The talks were re-launched at an event held at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on June 17. India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, formally re-launched the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.