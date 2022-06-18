India, EU resume free trade talks after 9-year lull

This would be one of the most significant FTAs for India as the EU is its second-largest trading partner after the US. The India-EU merchandise trade has registered an all-time high value of $116.36 billion in 2021-22 with a year-on-year growth of 43.5%. India's export to the EU jumped 57% in FY 2021-22 to $65 billion. India has a surplus trade with the EU.