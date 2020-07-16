India, EU seek to boost trade ties

Briefing reporters on the outcome of talks, Vikas Swarup, secretary-west in the foreign ministry, said Modi, Michel and Von der Leyen “recognized that the post-covid economic recovery priorities offer the opportunity to unleash the full potential of India-EU economic ties." Modi, he said, invited European firms to invest in India “taking into account its efforts to improve ease of doing business and regulatory environment and an aim to integrate India into global value supply chains."