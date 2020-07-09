India-EU summit to be held via video conference on 15 July

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union (EU) will hold their 15th summit meeting through video link on 15 July, four months after it was put off due to international travel being restricted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The summit is to be co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Indian side and by the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the part of the EU.

“The summit will review India-EU cooperation covering political and security relations, trade and investment and economic cooperation. The summit is also expected to discuss developments around the covid-19 pandemic and contemporary global matters of interest to both sides. The 14th India-EU Summit was held on 6 October 2017 in New Delhi," an Indian foreign ministry statement said.

Modi was to travel to Brussels for the India-EU summit originally scheduled to be held in March. But reports of covid-19 cases in Europe and Belgium resulted in both sides postponing the summit.

A EU statement said that the covid-19 pandemic would be one of the key issues on the table for discussion given that the world was still grappling with the after-effects of its spread. “The leaders will discuss global cooperation and solidarity to protect lives, to mitigate the socio-economic consequences and to strengthen preparedness and response capacities," the EU statement said.

“The leaders are (also) expected to reiterate their determination to promote effective multilateralism and a rules-based multilateral order, with the United Nations (UN) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core," the EU statement said against the backdrop of the US under President Donald Trump increasingly sidelining both.

At the bilateral level, “the summit will be an opportunity to strengthen the EU-India Strategic Partnership, based on shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and respect for human rights, aiming at delivering concrete benefits for the people in the EU and India. Leaders will discuss cooperation in security, climate, environment, trade and investment, digital economy and connectivity," the EU statement said.

