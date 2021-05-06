NEW DELHI : India and the European Union will announce a resumption of their long stalled free trade talks during the India-EU Leaders’ meeting on 8 May, EU officials said Thursday.

The two sides will pick up the discussions where they were left off eight years ago. This will not be the start of a new set of discussions, one of two officials cited above told reporters at virtual briefing from Brussels.

While the bilateral element of the ties was strongly emphasised, there was also a subtle reference to the need for more robust cooperation between the two sides given the rise of an unpredictable China.

“The meeting on Saturday will be between two natural partners, the world’s largest democracies with shared values that have a convergence of interests and support multilateralism and international order based on rules. We need together to demonstrate that the democratic and open model is the model that is the most capable and able to address the challenges of the world," said the second official cited above.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is to join all 27 leaders of EU states at a virtual summit on Saturday. The summit, hosted by Portugal, is to gather all the EU leaders at Porto. According to an Indian foreign ministry statement on Thursday, all 27 leaders of EU countries “have met in this format only once before, with the US President in March this year."

Modi was scheduled to visit Portugal but called it off after cases of covid-19 started spiking in India. The EU has been among the countries and groups that have rushed aid to India. EU's aid total 100 million euros with another 2.2 million in funds to mitigate the impact of covid-19 in partnership with the World Health Organisation.

“We expect the leaders to endorse the launch of negotiations on three agreements on trade, investment and geographical indications," the second official said adding: “This is a major step."

When asked if the EU would be willing to consider a smaller “early harvest agreement" on a few subjects that India has been pushing for, the first official said the talks being resumed would be for a “comprehensive agreement covering all areas of trade. “We are not looking at an early harvest (but) a comprehensive set of negotiations" which, he said, had been facilitated by a new momentum in ties. The three elements of the deal – trade, investment and geographical indications – are “part of an overall package that should be seen in balance and altogether," the first official said.

The potential gain of the “balanced, ambitious, very comprehensive and mutually beneficial agreement" between India and the EU was not only economic but also strategic, the first official said.

Launched in June 2007, the FTA talks between India and the EU hit a roadblock in May 2013 when the two sides failed to bridge major gaps on issues like, duties on wines and spirits, data security status for the IT sector and market access. The EU as a whole was India’s largest trading partner in 2018 with bilateral trade totaling $ 115.6 billion with exports valued at $ 57.17 billion and imports at $ 58.42 billion.

Other major takeaways were expected include a connectivity partnership aimed at boosting cooperation in sectors like railway, maritime and aviation as well as in the digital domain to bring people of the two sides closer to each other, the second official said.

A task force on Artificial Intelligence and an announcement on the resumption of a dialogue on human rights are expected to be the other major deliverables from the summit on Saturday. President of the European Council Charles Michel was also expected to seek Prime Minister Modi’s support for the International treaty on pandemics that included a reform of the WHO and resilient medical supply chains to cater for future pandemics.

“The India-EU Leaders’ Meeting is an unprecedented opportunity for discussion with all the leaders of the EU Member States. It is a significant political milestone and will further build on the momentum witnessed in the relationship since the 15th India-EU Summit in July 2020," the Indian foreign ministry statement added.

