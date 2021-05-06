India, EU to resume free trade talks

When asked if the EU would be willing to consider a smaller “early harvest agreement" on a few subjects that India has been pushing for, the first official said the talks being resumed would be for a “comprehensive agreement covering all areas of trade. “We are not looking at an early harvest (but) a comprehensive set of negotiations" which, he said, had been facilitated by a new momentum in ties. The three elements of the deal – trade, investment and geographical indications – are “part of an overall package that should be seen in balance and altogether," the first official said.