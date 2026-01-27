India-EU trade deal LIVE: Stage set for EU-India Summit in New Delhi today, PM Modi to host it

India-EU trade deal LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to host the 16th European Union-India summit in New Delhi today. The visiting President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will represent the EU at the summit.

India and the EU have concluded negotiations on the much-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The announcement of the conclusion of talks will be made at the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi.

What to expect at the summit?

Official statements said that the summit will offer an opportunity to build on the EU-India strategic partnership and further strengthen collaboration across key policy areas such as trade, security and defence, the clean transition and people-to-people cooperation.

The official signing of the deal will take place in about six months after the legal scrubbing. The deal is expected to come into effect sometime next year.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Saturday that the negotiations for the India-EU trade deal have concluded successfully. A formal deal signing will be done after legal scrubbing likely to take five-six months, and the formal signing to be done post that.

Strategic EU-India agenda

The summit is taking place against the backdrop of the positive momentum in EU-India relations in recent years. In October 2025, the Council of the EU endorsed the new strategic EU-India agenda and its objective of further developing EU-India ties.

The leaders at the summit are expected to adopt a joint EU-India comprehensive strategic agenda, which aims to increase strategic cooperation between both sides in four areas - such as 1)Prosperity and sustainability, 2)Technology and innovation, 3)Security and defence 4) Connectivity and global issues.

