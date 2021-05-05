India, EU will look at an agenda for resolution of market access issues: Astuto

We are working in close contact with Indian authorities to meet the demands. As of today, the focus is on oxygen-related equipment and antiviral medicines. As to vaccines, the European Union and its member states have been among the initiators of the COVAX facility, the global initiative that funds vaccines for low and middle-income countries. Team Europe is one of its leading donors, with over €2.4 billion. India’s role in COVAX is also central as a global manufacturer of vaccines. India has led the way in donating vaccines to a vast number of countries in the past few months. The EU's approach, like India’s approach, is grounded on solidarity and transparency, while meeting domestic needs. Between January and April, more than 110 million doses of vaccines have been exported from the EU to more than 40 countries. From the outset, the EU has chosen the path of global co-operation in the fight against the pandemic.