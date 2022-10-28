India, European Union hold talks on migration and mobility

India, European Union hold talks on migration and mobility1 min read . 08:33 PM IST
- India and EU talked about wide range of issued related to migration and mobility during a High Level Dialogue
The 6th High Level Dialogue on Migration and Mobility (HLDMM) between India and the European Union was held in Brussels on 27 October.
“The discussions at the 6th India-EU HLDMM covered a wide range of issues related to the promotion of safe, orderly and regular migration including prevention of irregular migration", the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday.
“Both sides also discussed potential areas of cooperation to facilitate mobility and migration of talented professionals, students and skilled workforce for the mutual benefit of both partners. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the successful implementation of India -EU Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility (India-EU CAMM)," it added.
“As India and EU celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties, the dialogue is an important dimension of the strategic partnership between India and EU,“ the statement said.
Both sides are also negotiating separate agreements on trade, investment protection, and geographical indications, which are expected to be completed by next year.
The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (Consular, Passport & Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the MEA. The representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Labour and Employment were part of the Indian delegation.
Monique Pariat, Director General (Migration and Home Affairs), European Commission, headed the EU team.
The 5th edition of the Dialogue was held in New Delhi in July 2019.
