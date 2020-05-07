India, European Union recognize importance of coordination to deal with covid-19

India and the European Union on Thursday recognized the importance of regional and global coordination to effectively deal with the challenge posed by the covid-19 pandemic, an Indian statement said after a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The conversation is part of Modi’s outreach to world leaders to find ways to cooperate to defeat the pandemic.

“The two leaders discussed the situation of and responses to the covid-19 pandemic in India and the European Union. They appreciated mutual cooperation extended in the face of the pandemic, including for ensuring supplies of essential pharmaceutical products," the Indian statement said.

“The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-EU strategic partnership. They agreed that their officials would work together to prepare a substantive agenda for the next India-EU Summit meeting," it said.

Modi was supposed to travel to Brussels in March for the India-EU Summit but the visit had to be called off due to the spread of the pandemic. Europe is the second most affected region in the world after the US due to covid-19, that first surfaced in China in December.

