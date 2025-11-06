India’s next EV push: Easier loans for electric trucks and buses in the works
Summary
The Centre is working on a new scheme to make loans cheaper for commercial EV buyers, aiming to tackle the credit bottleneck slowing India’s green mobility transition.
NEW DELHI: The Centre is preparing a new financing scheme aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric trucks and buses, targeting one of the biggest bottlenecks in India’s transition to green mobility—the lack of affordable credit for fleet owners.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story