India has operated a total of 501 domestic flights in one week, the civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today. At least 44,593 passengers took flights till May 31, the civil aviation minister added.

The domestic flight services in India resumed on May 25 after a gap of nearly two months. India suspended the flight operations in the last week of March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

India has also evacuated over 50,000 stranded citizens from across the world. The country will increase the number of flights operated under the "Vande Bharat Mission", Puri added.

The country is gearing up to exit the nationwide lockdown in a phased manner. The new guidelines will also help "gradual and calibrated reopening of aviation sector," Puri wrote on Twitter.

India will soon restart the international flight services. "As we move towards critical mass of 50-60% operation of domestic flights, our ability to resume international operations will also improve," Puri mentioned.

"We have taken several reform measures under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' for the aviation sector such as opening air spaces for airlines & opening other airports for private sector participation", said Puri.

"We will continue to proactively engage & support our aviation sector," the civil aviation minister added.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday asked airlines to allot seats in flights in such a manner that middle seats between two passengers are kept vacant to the extent possible. The airline regulator asked the airlines to provide a three-layered face mask, face shield and a "wrap-around gown" (Ministry of Textile approved standards) to those occupying the intervening seat in an airplane.

