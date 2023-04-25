India evacuates 278 people from conflict-hit Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 04:14 PM IST
- ‘Operation Kaveri’ was launched to evacuate around 3,000 Indians standard in Sudan, amid the violent clashes between Army and Para-military
The first group of Indians was evacuated from the conflict-hit Sudan on Tuesday, under 'Operation Kaveri'. This was the first phase of the operation and 278 Indians were evacuated through an Indian Navy warship for Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. The group was evacuated from Sudan after civil war broke in the country as the forces of the Army and Para-military clashed.
