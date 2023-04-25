The first group of Indians was evacuated from the conflict-hit Sudan on Tuesday, under 'Operation Kaveri'. This was the first phase of the operation and 278 Indians were evacuated through an Indian Navy warship for Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. The group was evacuated from Sudan after civil war broke in the country as the forces of the Army and Para-military clashed.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the evacuated Indians over the Indian Navy's warship INS Sumedha. “First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under Operation Kaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah," Bagchi tweeted.

First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri.



INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/4hPrPPsi1I — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 25, 2023

The Indian government has launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate around 3,000 Indians standard in Sudan, amid the violent clashes. The government has planned the evacuation through INS Sumedha at the Port of Sudan, which will take the Indians to Jeddah, and from there two transport aircraft will bring them home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping a close eye on the evacuations and has directed officials to keep the contingency plans ready.

The death toll in the Sudan conflict has crossed 400 and includes around 250 civilians. According to reports from the country, more than 3,700 people are wounded in the clashes amid air strikes and artillery barrages.

Recently, the intensity of the fighting has come down as multiple countries like the UK, France, etc. decided to evacuate their diplomats from the country. But, in the neighborhoods of greater Khartoum, the forces are still fighting for dominance.

The name of the mission as 'Operation Kaveri' has a lot of significance, as a government source told news agency ANI that the Kaveri is one of the major Indian rivers flowing through the southern states. The river is sacred to the people of the region and is worshipped as the Goddess Kaveriamma (mother Kaveri).