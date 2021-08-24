India evacuated 626 people, including 228 Indians, from Afghanistan so far amid deteriorating situation in the country following the Taliban’s takeover of the nation.

A total of 626 people including 228 Indians and 77 Afghan Sikhs, were flown from Kabul to India, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Puri said, “The same people who were opposing CAA legislation when it was enacted are demanding to adjust the cut-off date today."

“The sewadars who have come (from Afghanistan) have thanked PM Modi and Mother India that we are able to provide sanctuary and comfort to people in distress, particularly to Hindus and Sikhs," the Union Minister added.

India carried out the evacuation missions in coordination with the US, Qatar, Tajikistan and several other friendly countries.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and agreed to continue close consultations on important issues.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said he had a "detailed and useful exchange of views" with his friend Putin on Afghanistan and discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19.

"Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues," tweeted PM Modi.

According to a PMO release, the two leaders emphasised on the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people from Afghanistan."The leaders discussed the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world. They emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people," the release said.

The phone call comes at a time when several countries including India are evacuating their citizens from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

