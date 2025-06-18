India evacuates 90 Kashmiri students from Iran via Armenia, to land in Delhi tonight | Watch video

As many as 90 Kashmiri students were evacuated from Iran via Armenia on Wednesday as part of an evacuation operation facilitated by the Indian government.

The students, stuck in the war-torn country, are being evacuated to India via Armenia.

A video of Yerevan Airport shows the Kashmiri students boarding a commercial flight to India.

The video shows the students in the Armenian airport boarding an IndiGo flight. They are scheduled to reach New Delhi tonight.

According to a report by NDTV, a total of 110 students have been evacuated on Wednesday, including the Kashmiri students.

Israel-Iran conflict: Indians asked to evacuate Indian nationals in Iran's capital Tehran were asked to move out of the city in an advisory issued by the Indian Embassy on Tuesday.

This follows after a military conflict between Iran and Israel started last week, with Tel Aviv launching attacks on its neighbour in response to its then-ongoing nuclear plans.

On Sunday, Indian nationals in Iran were asked to exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran through its social media accounts in view of the current situation in the country.

Israel on Friday last launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at Iran's nuclear, missile and military complexes. The strikes left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead. Iran retaliated by launching waves of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.

Kashmiri students in Iran in fear Faizan Ali, a 21-year-old student of Kerman University of Medical Sciences in Iran, told PTI in a recent interview that the situation was normal on Thursday night but changed completely the next morning.

“There was fear all around. We heard gunshots. The students in Tehran are really scared. Since it is the centre of the country, evacuation is also a challenge. But I have heard that students are being taken to safe locations,” Ali, who hails from Srinagar, was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the ongoing situation in Iran, particularly concerning the welfare and safety of Kashmiri students living in the country.