India examining vaccine dosage interval and effectiveness after new Covid strain

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) will examine the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendation of increasing the interval of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine doses from 4 weeks to 8-12 weeks in Indian context, the central government has said.

The vaccine also available in India, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) under the name covishield is being administered at an interval of 4 weeks. The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) has been reviewing the evidence on the vaccine’s effectiveness on new virus SARS CoV-2 variants and made significant recommendations in the backdrop of the decision of South Africa to halt the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after preliminary clinical trial findings of a study published by the Wits Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit indicated the vaccine offered minimal protection against mild-moderate covid-19 infection from B.1.351 variant (SA strain) of the coronavirus first identified in the country in November.

The development assumes importance for India because the country on Tuesday also confirmed four cases of the South African strain and one Brazilian strain of the virus. India already has approximately 200 cases of the UK mutant strain circulating in the country.

“The NTAGI will examine the data available from India for dosage interval and will take appropriate action on the basis of scientific evidence in Indian context. And, India will follow the recommendations and guidance from the WHO as and when required but the country will first examine the data," said Vinod K. Paul, member (health) NITI Aayog.

The SAGE had said that in light of the observation that two-dose efficacy and immunogenicity increase with a longer interdose interval, WHO recommends an interval of 8 to 12 weeks between the doses. However, it also said that if the second dose is inadvertently administered less than 4 weeks after the first, the dose does not need to be repeated.

“In India, currently the recommended dose remains 4 weeks which is based on the scientific evidence and considered after the drug controller general of India’s recommendation. We urge people to come forward and take both the doses as per the current recommendations," said Paul.

India has already vaccinated over 92 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers mostly with covishield.

Pharma giant AstraZeneca has last week submitted the clinical trial data of its vaccine developed with oxford university after requests by various regulators and authorities across the world.

According to AstraZeneca, experts from India have given recommendation of giving two doses, 28 days apart based on the Immunogenicity, safety and efficacy data from initial pooled analyses on COV001 (UK), COV002 (UK) and COV003 (Brazil) and also Indian data submitted at the time of Emergency use authorization application. “Also, there is data available for administration of the second dose up to 12 weeks after the first dose from the overseas studies," a company spokesperson told Mint.

The primary analysis of the Oxford-led clinical trials from the UK, Brazil and South Africa confirmed that it was 100% protective against severe disease, hospitalization and death, more than 22 days after the first dose, 76% efficacy three weeks after the first dose that is maintained to the second dose. Efficacy increased up to 82% with longer inter-dose interval of at least 12 weeks or more, the company spokesperson said.

“Increasing the interval between doses could allow many more people to be vaccinated in the first instance," the spokesperson said affirming that the vaccine is well tolerated and effective at preventing covid-19 for people 18 years and above.

