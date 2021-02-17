India examining vaccine dosage interval and effectiveness after new Covid strain

The vaccine also available in India, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) under the name covishield is being administered at an interval of 4 weeks. The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) has been reviewing the evidence on the vaccine’s effectiveness on new virus SARS CoV-2 variants and made significant recommendations in the backdrop of the decision of South Africa to halt the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after preliminary clinical trial findings of a study published by the Wits Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit indicated the vaccine offered minimal protection against mild-moderate covid-19 infection from B.1.351 variant (SA strain) of the coronavirus first identified in the country in November.

