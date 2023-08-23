India to export rice to Mauritius & Bhutan in an exception for friends

“To ensure adequate availability of non-basmati white rice in the Indian market and to allay the rise in prices in the domestic market, the government of India has amended the export policy from ‘free with export duty of 20%’ to ‘prohibited’," the government announced in July.“But there is no change in the export policy of non-basmati rice (parboiled rice) and basmati rice, which form the bulk of rice exports. This will ensure that the farmers continue to get the benefit of remunerative prices in the international market," read a press release by the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.